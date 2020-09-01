JUST IN | Eastern Cape health boss quits

Eastern Cape health department superintendent-general Dr Tobile Mbengashe has resigned.

This was announced by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the provincial government, I want to thank Dr Mbengashe for his service to the people of our province,” Mabuyane said.

“It was not the first time that he served the people of our province. He has served in various capacities, including in the liberation struggle where he was actively involved in fighting apartheid.”

The provincial health department has come under heavy criticism for the way it handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

DispatchLIVE