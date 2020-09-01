SA latest Covid-19 statistics – 1 September 2020

By
Rep Reporter
-
Graphic supplied

As of last night, Dr. Zwelini Mkhize, SA Minister of Health released the latest Covid-19 statistics.

A cumulative total of 627 041 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 985 new cases identified

Case Data

Province Total cases for 31 August 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 86163 13,7
Free State 37888 6,0
Gauteng 210169 33,5
KwaZulu-Natal 113006 18,0
Limpopo 13265 2,1
Mpumalanga 24405 3,9
North West 25348 4,0
Northern Cape 10726 1,7
Western Cape 106021 16,9
Unknown 50 0,0
Total 627041 100,0

 

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 693 721 with 18 849 new tests conducted since the last report

Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report 121 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 20 from Gauteng, 20 from Eastern Cape, 24 from Western Cape, 8 from North West, 16 from Free State, 23 from Limpopo and 9 from Northern Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 149.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 540 923 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%

Province Total Deaths Total Recoveries Active Cases
Eastern Cape 2896 81373 1894
Free State 709 23180 13999
Gauteng 3592 182466 24111
KwaZulu-Natal 2139 95993 14874
Limpopo 202 12398 665
Mpumalanga 341 22738 1326
North West 248 18636 6464
Northern Cape 129 7003 3594
Western Cape 3893 97136 4992
Total 14149 540923 71919

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply