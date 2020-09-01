SA latest Covid-19 statistics – 1 September 2020

As of last night, Dr. Zwelini Mkhize, SA Minister of Health released the latest Covid-19 statistics.
A cumulative total of 627 041 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 985 new cases identified
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 31 August 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|86163
|13,7
|Free State
|37888
|6,0
|Gauteng
|210169
|33,5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|113006
|18,0
|Limpopo
|13265
|2,1
|Mpumalanga
|24405
|3,9
|North West
|25348
|4,0
|Northern Cape
|10726
|1,7
|Western Cape
|106021
|16,9
|Unknown
|50
|0,0
|Total
|627041
|100,0
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 693 721 with 18 849 new tests conducted since the last report
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report 121 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 20 from Gauteng, 20 from Eastern Cape, 24 from Western Cape, 8 from North West, 16 from Free State, 23 from Limpopo and 9 from Northern Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 149.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 540 923 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%
|Province
|Total Deaths
|Total Recoveries
|Active Cases
|Eastern Cape
|2896
|81373
|1894
|Free State
|709
|23180
|13999
|Gauteng
|3592
|182466
|24111
|KwaZulu-Natal
|2139
|95993
|14874
|Limpopo
|202
|12398
|665
|Mpumalanga
|341
|22738
|1326
|North West
|248
|18636
|6464
|Northern Cape
|129
|7003
|3594
|Western Cape
|3893
|97136
|4992
|Total
|14149
|540923
|71919