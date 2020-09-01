SA latest Covid-19 statistics – 1 September 2020

As of last night, Dr. Zwelini Mkhize, SA Minister of Health released the latest Covid-19 statistics.

A cumulative total of 627 041 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 985 new cases identified

Case Data



Province Total cases for 31 August 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 86163 13,7 Free State 37888 6,0 Gauteng 210169 33,5 KwaZulu-Natal 113006 18,0 Limpopo 13265 2,1 Mpumalanga 24405 3,9 North West 25348 4,0 Northern Cape 10726 1,7 Western Cape 106021 16,9 Unknown 50 0,0 Total 627041 100,0

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 693 721 with 18 849 new tests conducted since the last report

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 121 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 20 from Gauteng, 20 from Eastern Cape, 24 from Western Cape, 8 from North West, 16 from Free State, 23 from Limpopo and 9 from Northern Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 149.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 540 923 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%

Province Total Deaths Total Recoveries Active Cases Eastern Cape 2896 81373 1894 Free State 709 23180 13999 Gauteng 3592 182466 24111 KwaZulu-Natal 2139 95993 14874 Limpopo 202 12398 665 Mpumalanga 341 22738 1326 North West 248 18636 6464 Northern Cape 129 7003 3594 Western Cape 3893 97136 4992 Total 14149 540923 71919