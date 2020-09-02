Alert cop flags down stolen cattle

Stockowner Monwabisi Taboyi, 61, of Zimane, thought he had lost his animals for good until Mqanduli acting stock-theft unit commander Sergeant Mnoneleli Fikizolo called.

”It is rare that stolen livestock are found. I take my hat off to this officer. If we had more policemen like him we could beat crime in SA. Sergeant Fikizolo was all alone and he put his life at risk to arrest three men. So many times we criticise the police but this time we toast them,” said Taboyi.

The cattle were on a truck travelling towards East London about 10km from Mthatha.

The suspects are Lwazi Tshangela, 37, from Konqini in Mthatha, Mawethu Mashumi, 41, and Olwethu Fethman, 21. They appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Monday on stock theft and fraud charges. The case was postponed to the following Monday.