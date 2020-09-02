Magashule and Duarte will guide me on way forward, says Lungisa

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, are the leaders to whom Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa will turn to guide him on how to deal with recent demands for him to resign.

Lungisa is under pressure from the ANC’s regional task team (RTT) to step down as a councillor and branch task team member of Port Elizabeth’s Ward 2.

The call for him to resign stems from his 2018 assault conviction for smashing a glass jug over the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser.

He is appealing against his sentence, an effective two years’ imprisonment, but has not been granted leave to appeal against his conviction.

Lungisa, who held a lengthy media conference on Tuesday to respond to the instruction to step down, is digging in his heels, saying he will wait for Magashule and Duarte to guide him on the way forward.

Lungisa — who has been at loggerheads with the Bay’s regional bosses — said he was being purged because he had waged a war against corruption.The organisation took a decision to publicly disassociate with anyone who is involved in corruption