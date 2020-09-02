Prosecutors ‘afraid’ after station massacre — detective

They are Andani Monco, Kwanele Ndlwana, Siphosomzi Tshefu, Siphesihle Tatsi and Phumzile Mhlatywa.

A trial within a trial is now under way as the men have claimed their confessions were coerced by police officers.

Magadlela said he arrived in Ngcobo on February 23 2018, but found local magistrates and prosecutors were “afraid to get involved”.

He said he had told them that arrests could be made and confessions might be expected.

Even though he exchanged numbers with a prosecutor, her phone remained off.

He was also unable to get hold of a magistrate.

That was how senior police officers ended up taking confessions from the accused. However, nothing prevented commissioned officers from taking confessions, he said.