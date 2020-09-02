Eskom escalates load shedding to Stage 4

Eskom has implemented Stage 4 load shedding from 3pm until 10pm, the power utility announced a short while ago.

This, says Eskom, is because the power system is still severely constrained and the cold weather places additional demand on the grid.

“Due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints caused by multiple unit breakdowns as well as the additional demand caused by the cold weather, Eskom will escalate the level of load shedding to Stage 4 starting from 3pm until 10pm.

“Load shedding will persist throughout the weekend as Eskom teams work around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible. Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load shedding should there be any further developments. This load shedding is necessary in order to conserve and replenish emergency reserves while also maintaining the stability of the power system,” reads an update on Eskom’s website.

Eskom goes on to say teams have successfully returned a generation unit each at Tutuka, Komati, Hendrina and the Camden power stations.

“Two additional units, however, have suffered breakdowns at the Matla and Kriel power stations. Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11 300MW of capacity, adding to the 5 040MW currently out on planned maintenance.

“We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load shedding,” the power utility pleads.

It was expected Komani would be switched off from 3pm until 5.30pm.