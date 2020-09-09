It’s fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks

Dis-Chem has distanced itself from a fake advertisement making rounds on social media about the Clicks hair advert scandal.

The advert is a picture of a black woman who is wearing her natural hair. It is captioned: “Shop now at Dis-Chem online. You’re just a few Clicks away.”

Twitter user Brian Adam shared the fake advert on Twitter and asked other users to weigh in on it. He also tagged the pharmacy, which said it had nothing to do with the advert.

“Hi there. This advert was not published by Dis-Chem pharmacies,” it said.

Some appear to have missed their response, however, calling the “advert” distasteful.