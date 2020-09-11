Spartans’ popularity sees it branching out

Spartans Cricket Club has relinquished its Border promotional league status to newly formed Spartans Sports Club, which will be a promotional team for four Komani internal cricket league clubs.

The Spartans Sports Club “franchise” will, under its umbrella, have newly-formed Tigers Cricket Club, Wolfs and Alligators. The fourth will be Spartans, which has now acquired junior status. While Spartans Sports Club will be competing in the Border promotional league, its team will be selected from the four teams in the Komani internal league.

Spartans Sports Club president, Muntu Williams, said the idea was born after many players expressed interest in joining the Spartans CC.

“We had a lot of people approaching us to play cricket for Spartans. There was no way we would be able to feature everyone in the 1st XI so forming Spartans Sports Club seemed the natural thing to do,” he said.

Williams added that they were looking to the upcoming cricket season with the new clubs already receiving new sponsored equipment from Cape Town.

Chief executive officer at Sporting Chance, Brad Bing, donated 25 pairs of pads. New Balance marketing manager for cricket equipment, Kenny Jackson, also jumped on board, donating pads, bats and gloves. Delivery of the equipment was handled by Riaan Snyman of City Couriers.

“We have a lot to look forward to in the season. We hope, while doing well in the internal league, that Spartans will also make its mark in the Border,” said Williams.