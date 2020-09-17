Gavin Hunt is the new Kaizer Chiefs coach

Kaizer Chiefs have announced Gavin Hunt as their new coach.

Chiefs made the announcement on Thursday to end the club’s search for a new mentor.

Hunt (56) has replaced Ernst Middendorp, who parted ways with Amakhosi last Wednesday after runners-up Chiefs were pipped to the Absa Premiership trophy on the final day of the season by Mamelodi Sundowns just under a fortnight ago.

Hunt had been out of a job and available, and the clear favourite to be appointed at Chiefs, after a successful seven-year spell at Bidvest Wits came to an end with the sale of the 99-year-old club, who finished fourth in their final campaign in the 2019-20 season.

His appointment signals ambition by Chiefs to overturn what became five unprecedented seasons without silverware in 2019-20.