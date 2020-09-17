Suspect in attempted kidnapping at Florida restaurant has three previous convictions

Slamang, who was dressed in a stained striped grey and blue shirt, had bruises on his head and a blackened eye. He kept looking behind him, instead of facing judge C Nobel, who later reprimanded him about this.

Court proceedings came to a halt during what appeared to be confusion between Slamang and his lawyer, Eric Mahlalela, who initially told the court he was comfortable with the filming of proceedings. He later made a U-turn on this.

Noble said the court would not be “placed under pressure” on making a decision whether the proceedings should be held in camera amid public interest in the case. He said the court would have preferred to have had the application two or three days in advance.

The case was postponed for a ruling on this, and for a formal bail hearing.

The NPA said it would oppose the bail application as the crime was considered a schedule 5 offence.

Slamang was arrested shortly after allegedly attempting to kidnap a four-year-old girl at a pizza shop in Florida last week.

In a video widely circulated, a man wearing clothes identical to those Slamang wore in court is seen jumping over the balcony at the restaurant and racing towards a young girl sitting with two women. He proceeded to grab her, but within seconds a man lunged towards the perpetrator and rescued the girl.

By Nonkululeko Njilo – TimesLIVE