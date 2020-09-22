Bheki Cele ‘disturbed’ by liquor outlets disregarding lockdown laws

Police minister Bheki Cele says he is shocked and disgusted by the blatant disregard of lockdown rules by some liquor outlet owners in the name of profit.

Cele, who was speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, said he joined a police operation in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, with cops, the defence force and provincial traffic law enforcement. He said they came across several shebeens and taverns operating way past the stipulated 10pm curfew under alert level 2.

Level 1, which moves the curfew from 10pm to midnight, kicked in on Monday.

“More disturbing was the practice of some liquor outlets squeezing patrons inside their venues with shut windows and doors. This is done to look as if the business is closed for the night. Meanwhile, drinking and socialising in the confined space is ongoing until the early hours of the morning,” said Cele.

Establishments in other parts of the country are also undertaking illegal practices that are putting money before people’s health, he said.