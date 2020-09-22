Hospital mourns and celebrates staff’s lives

Emalahleni Local Municipality-based health facility, Glen Grey Hospital, recently celebrated the return of 56 staff members who had survived Covid-19, while remembering those who had lost their lives to the virus.

Statistics reflecting the impact of Covid-19 on employees in the Chris Hani health district area indicate that 945 workers have tested positive for the virus, with the majority coming from the Enoch Mgijima sub-district.

Of the total 945, 26 were doctors, 570 nurses and allied personnel and the remainder being community health workers.

920 workers have recovered, while 15 succumbed to the virus. There are currently only 10 active cases among the health workers, the majority of whom are in good health and in isolation, and only one hospitalised.

The top five infected sub-districts and health institutions include Enoch Mgijima sub-district that recorded 155 infections, followed by Frontier Hospital with 133, Cofimvaba Hospital 58, Glen Grey Hospital 56 and Mjanyana Hospital recording 48 infections.

Emalahleni Local Municipality mayor Ntombizanele Koni attended a prayer session at Glen Grey Hospital when the 56 were welcomed back and the deceased commemorated.

She thanked all workers for their diligence while combating the virus, and the community of Emalahleni as a whole for co-operating with government when the area was pronounced a hotspot.

Chris Hani health district director Sindiswa Tywabi said the resilience of the frontline workers stood out, both in their service to curb the spread of Covid-19 and in their own recovery statistics.

“The infection of healthcare workers has a ripple effect in that it translates to thousands more being emotionally and psychologically affected. In spite of that, these workers have maintained an unparalleled commitment to serve by ensuring the containment of the district statistics for infections. This is evident in the remarkable improvement in infections and mortalities in a district that had been identified as a hotspot,” said Tywabi.