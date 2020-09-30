Hawks seek help to catch escapees

The Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit in East London is seeking assistance that could lead to the apprehension of Lundi Mzimkhulu, 33, who escaped with five other inmates from the Sada Correctional Centre last month.

The Rep reported (Prisoners on the run, caught Aug 28) that department of correctional services regional communications co-ordinator Nobuntu Gantana had said two of the six prisoners who escaped were rearrested in Keiskammahoek on August 18.

This is the second prison break-out from the facility in less than six months, with the previous incident involving four armed escapees who were later apprehended, with two having turned themselves in.

Spokesperson for the Hawks directorate for priority crime investigations in the Eastern Cape, Lwando Zenzile, said it was alleged that Mzimkhulu, aided by several other inmates, pointed a firearm at the correctional centre officials, pushed them into an office and grabbed the prison gate keys.

“He also took car keys and stripped them of clothing items. Six inmates broke out of the prison that day, wearing the official prison uniform (including jackets and caps) and drove off in a state vehicle. Currently, three of the six have been rearrested, but Mzimkhulu and two others are still at large.”

Mzimkulu was among three suspects who were allegedly linked to a cash-in-transit heist in November 2018 in Whittlesea. They were arrested the same day and the police recovered the stolen money and two firearms used during the crime.

“The trio overpowered two police officers escorting them to the Whittlesea magistrate’s court in March, seized their firearms and used the police van to escape. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Dongwe location, and Mzimkulu rearrested two weeks later,” said Zenzile.

Anyone with information is warned not to try to apprehend the escapees, but to call the nearest police or the investigating officer, captain Nobuzwe Myeki on 071-481 3073.