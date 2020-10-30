Huge fine for former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste for insider trading

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste and three other people have been fined around R241m for insider trading by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

The authority announced that Jooste alone was fined R161m for breaching section 78 (4) (a) and section 78 (5) of the Financial Markets Act.

“The provisions prohibit, respectively, an insider from disclosing inside information and or encouraging or discouraging another person to deal in securities which the inside information relates to. The insider trading breaches were in respect of share transactions in Steinhoff International Holdings NV (Steinhoff) during November and December 2017,” the authority said.

It reported that its investigations found that on November 30 2017, shortly before the much-publicised significant decrease in the market value of Steinhoff shares, Jooste was privy to Steinhoff-related inside information and shared this with some of his friends and acquaintances who had interests in Steinhoff.

In 2018, the Sunday Times had reported on this damning message, which Jooste was alleged to have sent to several people. In it, he said there was impending, unspecified bad news coming.

At the time, Steinhoff was in discussions with Deloitte LLP about the viability of its accounts. On December 5, the company said it had uncovered accounting irregularities and that Jooste had quit, causing the shares to plunge 63% in a single session.