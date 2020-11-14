Ace up his sleeve: Magashule using Zuma’s playbook, says analyst

Zuma had absolute support when he made his push. He had powerful allies and ordinary party members in his corner — and also the various ANC leagues firmly backing him. Magashule doesn’t have that luxury. The ANC Youth League is currently defunct but the women’s league, led by Bathabile Dlamini, who is understood to be a strong ally of Magashule, has shown no support — at least not publicly — for the secretary-general.

Mathekga said this was expected.

“The women would have to ask what is it in for them, because in the ANC such decisions are not based on principle but on survival. It is easy to flip support. The women’s league could be shopping for a position that will maximise their interests; they could be waiting to see where this will go before deciding where to put their support. It is smart for them to wait,” he explained.

Outside court, Magashule was defiant and daring towards the ANC, saying he will only be removed by branches that elected him and will not step aside while facing prosecutorial procedures, as the party’s 2015 national general council dictates.

Mathekga also believes that Magashule announcing when the NGC, which was postponed this year due to Covid-19, is likely to take place was significant to understanding his strategy.

“That is the next big meeting of branches of the ANC. He is telling his followers that, from today, they must focus their efforts on protecting him at the NGC and embarrass his political foes,” he said.

A notable absence from Bloemfontein on Friday was that of Zuma, however Mathekga says Zuma opened the path Magashule is embarking on and he does not have to show up in court for the politics he championed to work.

In fact, he believes that the Zuma playbook is so entrenched in the ANC that, even if Magashule wanted to plead guilty, he has reached a point of no return because he almost represents a wider thinking in the party than what is unfolding in front of him.

“We are going to be here long. It is a commercial crime that is likely to take longer [to be concluded] and it will take different political shapes. There is no telling what will happen,” he said.

He said his biggest concern was that there are no implications for corruption against the ANC.

“The ANC has not done anything tangible against corruption, but they did well in this week’s by-elections. If the ANC does well in elections without changing then they have no incentive to keep a leader who wants to change it and put corrupt people in jail.

“Ace can go to jail and Ramaphosa can be kicked out of the ANC and we end up with Malusi Gigaba as a finance minister. What would we say we have achieved if that scenario were to happen?

“Of course, law enforcement works independent of politics but there better be a political plan to deal with the political backlash, otherwise it is a silly gamble for Cyril,” he said.

By Zimasa Matiwana – TimesLIVE