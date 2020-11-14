Die hards take on the Bonkolo

Covid-19 did not dampen the spirits of Komani runners who decided to hit the track on Saturday to run what was the unofficial Twizza Bonkolo Marathon.

The annual event was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, but 36 runners from different clubs ran what is the traditional 21.1km of the route in homage to the now iconic race.

Jennette Samauls, a participant, said she enjoyed the camaraderie among those who came out on Saturday. “With the cancellation of most races in the calendar, we have been running together every Saturday. We wanted to run the Bonkolo route because it is a race we enjoy here in Komani and wanted to get a feel for it.”

As per tradition, the race started and ended at the Bonkolo Dam, although participants were up at 5am this year, and the route included the Berry Dam where some walkers joined in the action.

“We did not want Covid-19 to deter us from what we love. The weather was nice although a bit hot, but everyone enjoyed themselves,” added Samauls.

Joey Wassung, chairperson of Queenstown Harriers, the club that usually organises the race, said they were looking forward to having everyone back next year.

“The race was cancelled because of Covid-19. Border Athletics also did not approve any official races this year because of the pandemic. We are hoping to organise the race next year and looking forward to having all the runners back then,” said Wassung