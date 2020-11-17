Covid-19 latest statistics – 17 November 2020

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 754 256 with 1 987 new cases identified since the last report.

Province Total cases for 17 November 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 110312 14,6 Free State 58499 7,8 Gauteng 231860 30,7 KwaZulu-Natal 125102 16,6 Limpopo 18243 2,4 Mpumalanga 30758 4,1 North West 34371 4,6 Northern Cape 22771 3,0 Western Cape 122340 16,2 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 754256 100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 160 877 with 17 930 new tests conducted since the last report.

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, 119 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 36, Free State 22, Gauteng 42, Kwa-Zulu Natal 7, Mpumalanga 1 and Western Cape 11 which brings the total reported deaths to 20 433. Of the 118 deaths, 7 reportedly occurred in the past 48 hours: 3 in the Free State and 4 in the Western Cape.



We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 696 820 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,4%

Province Total Cumula

tive Cases Total Deaths Total Recoveries Active Cases Gauteng 231 860 4931 225 067 1 862 KwaZulu-Natal 125 102 3294 116 518 5 290 Western Cape 122 340 4475 112 371 5 494 Eastern Cape 110 312 4122 96 300 9 890 Free State 58 499 1708 48 593 8 198 North West 34 371 510 32 100 1 761 Mpumalanga 30 758 612 29 747 399 Limpopo 18 243 480 17 382 381 Northern Cape 22 771 301 18 742 3 728 Unknown 0 0 0 0 Total 754 256 20 433 696 820 37 003

Dr. Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health