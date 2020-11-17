Covid-19 latest statistics – 17 November 2020

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 754 256 with 1 987 new cases identified since the last report.
|Province
|Total cases for 17 November 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|110312
|14,6
|Free State
|58499
|7,8
|Gauteng
|231860
|30,7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|125102
|16,6
|Limpopo
|18243
|2,4
|Mpumalanga
|30758
|4,1
|North West
|34371
|4,6
|Northern Cape
|22771
|3,0
|Western Cape
|122340
|16,2
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|754256
|100,0
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 160 877 with 17 930 new tests conducted since the last report.
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, 119 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 36, Free State 22, Gauteng 42, Kwa-Zulu Natal 7, Mpumalanga 1 and Western Cape 11 which brings the total reported deaths to 20 433. Of the 118 deaths, 7 reportedly occurred in the past 48 hours: 3 in the Free State and 4 in the Western Cape.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 696 820 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,4%
|Province
|Total Cumula
tive Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total Recoveries
|Active Cases
|Gauteng
|231 860
|4931
|225 067
|1 862
|KwaZulu-Natal
|125 102
|3294
|116 518
|5 290
|Western Cape
|122 340
|4475
|112 371
|5 494
|Eastern Cape
|110 312
|4122
|96 300
|9 890
|Free State
|58 499
|1708
|48 593
|8 198
|North West
|34 371
|510
|32 100
|1 761
|Mpumalanga
|30 758
|612
|29 747
|399
|Limpopo
|18 243
|480
|17 382
|381
|Northern Cape
|22 771
|301
|18 742
|3 728
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|754 256
|20 433
|696 820
|37 003
Dr. Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health