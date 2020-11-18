IN QUOTES | Aaron Motsoaledi says home affairs is not solely to blame for Bushiri escape

Investigating the Bushiris

“We got involved in this matter sometime last year when the Hawks were investigating cases of criminality, fraud, corruption and money laundering. In the course of that investigation, the Hawks came across identity documents that were problematic to them, that had lots of inconsistencies.”

The last time the Bushiris officially went through SA borders

“Our movement control system indicated the last time the Bushiris officially went through any port of entry was on January 19 2019, when they entered SA through OR Tambo International Airport. After January 2019, there is no movement that indicates any of the Bushiris went through any of our ports.”

Bushiris did not escape on Malawi president’s plane

“The passports were matched with the photos and faces of the members who were there and they went into the plane. Before the plane departed, it was definitely searched for the second time. Having convinced themselves there was no sign of Mr and Mrs Bushiri, the plane was allowed to depart.”

Our borders are porous

“It is common cause that we are suffering from porous borders in this country. We believe people who are a flight risk can go through any of our porous borders.”

By Cebelihle Bhengu