Ruling on Zuma’s recusal application set for 3pm

State capture commission chairperson, Raymond Zondo, will make a ruling this afternoon on whether he will recuse himself from the commission as sought by former president Jacob Zuma.

Zondo was due to hand down the ruling yesterday but postponed it to this morning. He has since communicated that he will deliver the ruling at 3pm today.

Zuma wants the deputy chief justice to withdraw as the presiding officer of the commission because he is biased against him.

