SABC news staff confront bosses over retrenchments, refuse to go on air

“When you came here, this is not what we expected from you. So many of us in the journalism industry are looking up to you,” she said.

Lewis took a swipe at some SABC managers, telling them that the workers were the ones who kept keep the SABC going since long before they were appointed.

The broadcaster reported a net loss of R511m for the year ending March 31 2020 and a decline in revenue from R6.4bn the previous year to R5.7bn, presenting its financial results for the 2019/20 financial year on Tuesday.

Magobeni told staff during the meeting that she would retract retrenchment letters that were issued to some of them earlier. “I will go and negotiate this afterwards but I cannot continue with the retrenchment process,” she told staff.

Magobeni said she understood the anger, anxiety and what staff were going though.

The SABC said in a statement earlier in November that the organisation required a “difficult but necessary restructuring process that will result in the reduction of staff”.