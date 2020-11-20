Shock after horrific car crash in Komani

“I am devastated.” These were the words of Mandla Duba whose 33-year-old wife was killed in a car accident near Queendustria en route to Ezibeleni, Komani on Saturday. Duba, the husband of the deceased Vuyokazi Ngese said he was still trying to come to terms with the passing of his wife. “I am trying to cope simply because I have to stay strong. I am devastated. I lost my partner and the mother of my three children,” he said. It has been alleged a law enforcement officer was involved in the head-on collision. Read full story in The Rep today.

