Fishermen reel in big at dam

Anglers were at the Xonxa Dam over the weekend to cast lines and compete for who can reel in the biggest barber.

The event was the third edition of annual Xonxa Barber Bonanza hosted by the Komani Kraaisen Fishing Club. The fun started on Friday,with anglers fishing throughout the weekend for the first prize of R6 000, while second and third placed finishers went away with R4 000 and R2 000 respectively.

Seventy-two anglers participated at this year’s open event, competition coming from as far as Aliwal North, Jeffreys Bay, East London and Barkly East.

At 18.65kg, Jonathan Greyling’s barber was the biggest catch early on Saturday morning. In second place was Christian Richter’s 16.00kg while Christopher Kay’s 15.60kg fish was the third heaviest. None of the anglers managed to bag the bonus prize of a carp weighing over 4kg.

Greyling said he preferred not to stay mum on how to bag a fish and was happy to keep the winnings in the family after his nephew won the competition last year.

“I enjoyed it a lot. I was happy to be back this year and looking forward to doing it again next year,” he said.

Kay, chairman of Kraaisen Fishing Club, said he was happy with the turnout and they were aiming for an even bigger event next year.

“The event has been going from strength to strength and as a club, we drew as well. This year was a step up even in the size and quantity of the fish. Friday night was windy, most of the fish were caught on Saturday when it was hot.

“But the weekend was perfect, participation was great and the fish were impressive. Next year we want to make it bigger and grow participants to at least 150, the dam has the capacity. We thank all the sponsors, without them and the anglers there would be no event,” said Kay.