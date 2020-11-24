Face 2 Face with Lindiwe Caroline Ntulini

Q: What do you do?

A: I am the deputy principal at John Noah High School.

Q: What do you enjoy about your job?

A: It challenges my emotional awareness and intelligence. Pupils who visit my office come from all different walks of life with unique problems that they entrust me with. This helps me grow as I empathise with them. I enjoy teaching and moulding future generations of leaders.

Q: Briefly describe your background.

A: I was born and bred in Komani by my paternal grandparents in the R-Section. One of our sources of income was through the sale of milk and amasi. They taught me morals and values that shaped me into who I am today.

Q: A word of advice to pupils sitting for exams?

A: Procrastination is the thief of time. Get up and start working NOW. Give of your best and stay calm. The future lies in your hands.

Q: What is the best book you have read so far?

A: ‘The Spirit of Leadership: Cultivating the Attributes That Influence Human Action’ by Dr Myles Munroe.

Q: If you were asked by a radio station to play a song that would best describe South Africa, what would it be?

A: ‘Into Ingawe’ by Sun-El Musician and Ami Faku. This song highlights the ability of South Africans to stay hopeful in a future purpose.

Q: What do you value most?

A: Family – especially my children. They are all I have.

Q: What motivates you to keep going in life?

A: Life’s challenges. They motivate me to do things that are out of my comfort zone in order to find the best way to counteract those challenges.

Q: Who is your role model?

A: Maya Angelou. She was one of the most successful African-American women I know and she was able to grow through adversity.

Q: What do you enjoy about Komani?

A: It is where I am most comfortable, as it is my hometown. I enjoy the musical scene in the months of September and December as it is a town with many talented artists.