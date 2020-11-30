R31m to fence Ezibeleni landfill site

The department of trade and industry is in the process of installing a clear-view fence at the Ezibeleni landfill site to prevent vagrants from burning gaseous materials that pose a health risk and to control the waste.

The fencing of the tip site is part of a bigger project of the Komani Industrial Park and includes others like the supply and installation of a fence in the industrial park, the installation of a pedestrian gate and 17 vehicle gates, the refurbishment of Stephen and Royganna roads, the replacement of damaged kerbs and the general rehabilitation of the storm water system.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the institution was being assisted with funds by DTI and the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) played a role as the developer.

“The Chris Hani District Municipality is the implementing agent of this big project which amounts to R31m. The Ezibeleni landfill site is fenced to ensure a safe environment for people and businesses in the area. This is a response to concerns of pollution and hazardous fumes originating from the site.

“The fence will assist in ensuring that plastic bags, papers, and other waste material are under control and do not contribute to pollution,” he said.

The Rep reported (‘Unlicenced’ health hazard, June 28 2019 that waste picker Mzamomhle Pendu said fires at the dump site were a frequent occurrence as many pickers smoked and vagrants lit up to keep warm.

“This site is prone to fires and at times can be uncontrollable. Sometimes we try to extinguish the flames, but it can be very difficult on windy days. Fires here have become the norm that could cost someone’s life.”

Kowa indicated that the 2.4m clear-view fence was a replacement of the old vandalised fence that had holes opened by homeless people who used the landfill site to search for valuable material.

“This project is 95% complete and 11 small, medium and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs) have participated and benefitted from the project.

“The original duration of the project was eight months, but that was extended due to lockdown-related delays. Work should be done before the end of this year.”