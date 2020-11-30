‘As long as everyone is happy’: Duduzane Zuma ‘open’ to polygamy

Controversial businessman Duduzane Zuma has opened up about polygamy, saying he is open to the idea of taking a second wife “if everyone is happy”.

Zuma, who is married to Shanice Stork, told Sunday World he did not fully understand the practice at first, but has since learnt it can be “an amazing support structure”, and he respects the tradition.

“If it should ever happen, I will have that conversation with my wife, in-laws and whoever else. As long as everyone is happy.

“I didn’t understand it until I was about nine years old. When my mom died as a result of suicide, there was an amazing support structure from my siblings and mothers who stepped up. So I respect the tradition.”