Face 2 Face with Romain Bredenkamp

Face2face with Romain Bredenkamp a senior manager at Spectra Upfront.

Q: What do you do?

A: I am the senior manager at Spectra Upfront.

Q: What do you enjoy about it?

A: I love the challenges that I have to face on a daily basis. From impossible deadlines, to the rapidly changing business environment – but the best part must be working with my amazing staff.

Q: How do you think the fourth industrial revolution changed the textbook industry?

A: Technology is constantly changing the way we “do life” as we can see how people have had to adapt to Covid. Tablets and other electronic devices are a big aid to learning, but I am still a firm believer that a hard copy book is of vital importance.

Q: What advice would you give to parents to prepare for ‘back to school’?

A: Support and love them. The start of every year is very challenging for our kids. You can never waste money investing in your children’s education. Make sure you get all the things that they need to succeed. Don’t let them start the year on the back foot.

Q: How are planning to spend your festive season this year?

A: Staying at home and enjoying the time with family. That and eating way too much.

Q: What motivates you to keep going in life?

A: My faith, my family and friends.

Q: What book are you currently reading and what are you enjoying about it?

A: Krondor the Assassins by Raymond E. Feist. It’s a lot like The Lord of the Rings universe. I do enjoy challenging reads, but at times I want to read to relax or escape and this book does that for me.

Q: Did you make some New Year’s resolutions this year and would you say you have stuck to them?

A: One of them was to continue in my studies and I have done that. The second one…. well let’s just leave it at one.

Q: Most important lesson you have learned this year?

A: That we take the things and people in our lives for granted.

Q: What do you love about Komani?

A: The people, our amazing schools, the nature that we are surrounded by and especially my church and church family.