Sewer blockages ‘the norm’ for Mlungisi residents

“We have become used to this. It will probably be repaired today but it will not be long before it is like this again,” said a resident walking past a leaking sewage drain right in front of a busy spaza shop in Pelem Road in Komani earlier today.

Residents including children have to walk through the health hazard as they make their way in and out of the shop.

Motorists are not spared either as the smelly, dirty liquid spills onto the main road filling up the potholes the local municipality appeared to have filled up some months ago but have been re-emerging recently.

The Rep and its sister newspaper, The Daily Dispatch, have reported on countless leaking drains in Mlungisi with the Chris Hani District Municipality at one point claiming to have resolved sewage problems in the township.