Political party funding law will come into effect on April 1: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Political Party Funding Act into operation with effect from April 1.

This was announced by the presidency in a statement on Friday morning.

Ramaphosa signed the Political Party Funding Bill into law early last year but no date of commencement was promulgated at the time.

The ANC had been among parties that complained that the act would cripple the governing party and had called on the law to be sent back to parliament for fine-tuning.

But that will no longer be happening because Ramaphosa is pleased with the act as is.

“The act prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organs of state or state-owned enterprises. Parties may, however, receive funding from foreign entities for training, skills development or policy development. No member of a political party may receive a donation other than for political party purposes,” said the presidency.