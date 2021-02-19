COVID-19 Remembrance Event to Honour Life Healthcare Staff

Tuesday 11am (Central African Time), a moment of remembrance was held for brave men and women in healthcare who lost their lives at the frontlines of the global fight against Covid-19.

The event, organised by the Life Healthcare Group, was observed in Life Healthcare hospitals and businesses across the country, the UK and Western Europe.

Life Queenstown Private Hospital staff joined their colleagues here and abroad in the moment of silence, followed by applause, for all the friends, family, colleagues who will always be cherished in memory.

Hospital manager, Benjamin Deyzel, said the moment was also to remember the dedication of those who continue to care for patients and society.

“Among the lives lost have been those of health workers, who have had crucial roles throughout the COVID-19 pandemic response and served at the front lines. These lives are also a reminder of the ongoing dedication and service of those who continue to care for our patients and society at large.

“Thank you to all the fallen heroes and health workers who selflessly rendered their care to others,” said Deyzel.