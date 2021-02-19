Help needed to find relatives of unnamed patient

A family came forward to claim their relative following a public appeal made by social workers at Frontier Hospital last week.

The Rep reported (Hospital asks for help with tracing family, Feb 12) that hospital social worker Babalwa Pruscent had requested assistance in tracing family members of two patients who were admitted in December and January.

Pruscent said Tokoli Mose, who was found by police officers in the street and was admitted on January 12, was on Monday taken by his family after The Rep had published an article last Friday. She indicated, however, that they were still hoping to find relatives of the second unknown patient.

“We still have one without identifying particulars. Hawkers visited him and alleged that they used to send him around on errands, but he never told them his name or where he hailed from. As a result they named him Lahlekile and he’s been known as such.”

Pruscent said the man was believed to be in his late 50s and was assaulted and found unresponsive by the police near the Queenstown railway station. He was admitted on December 27 with head injuries and was still unable to talk.

Anyone who might be able to assist can contact Pruscent on 045-808 4200.