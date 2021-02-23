Man arrested for rape of boy, 4

A Ntabethemba man was arrested for the alleged rape of a four-year-old boy last Tuesday, after beating the child’s grandmother who then ran away, leaving the boy asleep in the house.

The boy’s mother, who could not be named to protect the identity of the victim, indicated she only found out about the incident on Tuesday afternoon from the child.

“I learned from my nine-year-old niece that the uncle had arrived at granny’s house drunk and unruly on Monday evening. The uncle beat and pushed granny who ran away with my niece and left my child asleep in another room. She thought nothing would happen to him because he was just a child. They slept at the neighbour’s house that evening because they were scared to go home.”

The mother indicated that on Tuesday after school she went to the grandmother’s house to find out about the previous night’s commotion, where she learned from her frightened little boy about the rape incident.

“He was reluctant to speak at first, emphasising that uncle had said he would kill him if he spoke up. I promised that he was safe and that nothing would happen to him. He opened up about the rape and I immediately took him to the clinic where I was advised to open a case with the police.”

The mother said she was heartbroken by the incident and hoped the perpetrator would face the full might of the law.

She said the accused was supposed to appear in court on Monday, but had received a message indicating a postponement and a rescheduled appearance for February 24.

Police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed the incident, indicating that the accused 35-year-old man would appear before the Barcelona magistrate’s court.

“It is alleged that the victim was asleep on Monday evening when the accused entered and raped him. A case was opened and the police traced the suspect and arrested him.”