Premier names new EC health, human settlements and rural development MECs

It’s official, and as reported by DispatchLIVE last week, former rural development and agrarian reform MEC Nomakhosazana Meth was on Tuesday unveiled as the new provincial health MEC.

New to the provincial cabinet will be ANC MPL Nonceba Kontsiwe, who will take over as the new human settlements MEC. Kontsiwe replaces Nonkqubela Pieters who will replace Meth as MEC of rural development and agrarian reform.

This was revealed by premier Oscar Mabuyane during a short media briefing and swearing-in ceremony in Bhisho.

DispatchLIVE