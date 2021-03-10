Eastern Cape Covid-19 nurses urge premier to intervene as contracts end

As the reality of joining the jobless queue looms large, dozens of Eastern Cape Covid-19 nurses whose contracts come to an end later this month protested in Bhisho on Wednesday.

The nurses have been in talks with the authorities as they had hoped to be absorbed into the system. They have urged premier Oscar Mabuyane to come to their rescue as it looked like the negotiations had hit dead end.

“We will be sleeping here, as from today, until we get a response from Mr Mabuyane,” said one nurse.