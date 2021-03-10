Old Collegians new heads have big plans

As they say, change is good, don’t fear change, rather embrace it. The winds of change have blown in the direction of Old Collegians RFC, one of the biggest clubs in Komani.

A new executive was elected at a special general meeting last Friday, culminating in the election of a new structure with the hope of revitalizing the struggling club and bringing it back to where it belongs, among the top tier teams of Border rugby.

Once the darlings of rugby in the VAN area (Victoria Park, Aloevale and New Rest), the club has been a shadow of its former self, dropping from the top tier Super League to the Premier League and from there too, relegated to the First Division. With the calibre of players at their disposal, it is shocking to find the club in the lower leagues.

In steps Jerome Jasson as the new chairman of the club, taking over from incumbent chairman Maxwell Levine, who has relocated to Cape Town. Jasson is a long-standing member of OC. He played for the club and served a period as the vice chairman. He has deep roots with OC and his father, the late Winston Jasson, was a former president. Jerome was also the first sponsor, through his company JJ Motors, of the first three editions of the popular OC 10s. He comes into the position well equipped with business acumen and coupled with his passion and love for the club.

Another long-standing member of the club, Brian Williams, comes in as vice chairman. Brian Williams is one of the best players OC has ever produced. He excelled in his rugby career and played numerous times for the provincial team, even touring Italy. He has been with OC all his life as a player and coach with his most recent position that of director of rugby at the club.

Another stalwart, Brandon Adonis, comes in as treasurer with the expertise of working in the banking sector. Adonis is also a former player for the club. Nicolene van Schalkwyk has moved from treasurer to secretary. It is her second term on the executive with Riaan Davids coming in as assistant secretary. Maxwell Levine was retained on the executive to provide expert advice and contribution, although based in Cape Town. He has served on the OC executive since 2011. Colin Kemp moves from player to additional member with Deveron Zoopz Loutz shifting from coach to the executive as an additional member.

With the executive elected, the club hopes to spring into work and solidify their coaching structures. They are hoping that within the next two years the club will be back in the Super League.