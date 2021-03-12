EMLM begins cleaning campaign in Komani

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) kick-started its cleaning campaign in Dahlia

Street in Mlungisi on Monday, a build up to a premier Oscar Mabuyane-led cleanup drive next week.

Mabuyane has raised concerns about filthy towns in the province, an environmental crisis that Komani residents are no strangers to.

Meanwhile, community services portfolio head Zukiswa Ralane said Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) committed in a recent plenary meeting to place street bins in Cathcart Road next week.

”The skips for informal settlements will be looked into in future CHDM budgets. The municipality felt compelled to tidy up due to dirt piling up in the township environment,” Ralane said.

She added that a number of agitated residents had complained in the media about how untidy Komani had become.

She admitted that the municipality had conducted plenty of campaigns in the past, but that their impact had been short lived as illegal dumpers returned to their littering sprees.

Ralane added that there would be a discussion session with councillors to come up

with effective alternatives to sustain a clean environment. “We were fortunate to receive the intervention from the premier who will be with us on Monday. However, because we had already planned to do ours as the community service with the technical service department this week, we will use it as a build-up for his.”

Ralane said transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe had indicated during her visit to assess the Fikile Gwadana Drive pothole project that she would also join in the cleanup.

According to Ralane, most dumped garbage came from households. She said she was aware that residents knew EMLM lacked resources, but said this should not lead to dumping wherever they pleased.

”We have a challenge with garbage collection trucks, but we urge people to leave it next to

their house when the truck does not arrive. We have many vehicle number plates of people who dump garbage. This is not just garbage but beds, fences and broken walls.

”We have nine trucks but only two are operating. The rest of the trucks have aged

and we cannot pay the R3m for repairs.” She said trucks used in the cleaning campaign were from the department of public works.