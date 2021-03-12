Nelson Mandela Bay police seize suspected stolen goods, drugs

Nelson Mandela Bay police arrested two men in unrelated incidents on Thursday, recovering suspected stolen goods, including a boat petrol tank, a tent cover and a gate battery, as well as drugs worth R15,000.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the K9 Unit had been alerted by a private security company about a silver Toyota Corolla driving around the Walmer Heights area at about 4.40am.

According to Naidu, when the occupants of the Corolla spotted the police they sped off.

The pursuing officers managed to stop the car and the driver ran away. His 35-year-old passenger was arrested.

Investigations revealed that the car had been reported stolen in Jeffreys Bay in January, and was fitted with fake number plates.

“Inside the vehicle, there were amplifiers, subwoofers, vehicle batteries, a tent cover, a hydraulic jack, tools, a gate battery, a boat petrol tank, as well as other suspected stolen items,” Naidu said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Monday.

Naidu said Walmer detectives urged anyone who may have lost the suspected stolen items in a theft, housebreaking or robbery in the Walmer Heights area to contact Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Melody Orange on 041-509-4006 or 082-441-8505.

In a separate incident, the police’s anti-gang unit arrested a 27-year-old man in Rosedale on Thursday night on charges of dealing in drugs and the illegal possession of ammunition.

After police received a tip-off, a house in Kraanvoel Street was searched.

About 51g of tik, 50 rolls of dagga, 301 Mandrax tablets, an unspecified amount of cash, five 9mm rounds of ammunition and a scale had been seized, Naidu said.

The estimated street value of the drugs is R15,000.

The suspect was expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Kariega later on Friday.

HeraldLIVE

By Devon Koen