Komani youth receive President’s award

The certificates received by 84 young people bear the signatures of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and president Cyril Ramaphosa and are recognised globally by all universities and employers, thus increasing the possibility of employment for the youth.

Schools around Komani and surrounding villages and townships held their own school-based President’s Award ceremonies at Maria Louw High School on Friday, March 12.

In total 84 youth received awards – 59 bronze, 24 silver and one gold. The recipients came from various schools including Siyaphakama Senior Secondary, Hoërskool Hangklip, Hexagon High, Queenstown Girls’ High, John Noah High, Kwa-Komani Comprehensive and Maria Louw High.

At the completion of the silver, bronze and gold levels, young people are awarded a certificate that is internationally recognised, thus increasing their chances of getting into university and being employed.

The President’s Awards have been running for 36 years and currently have more than 10 000 14-24 year-olds participating in the award, regardless of their skills, background, interests, physical ability and culture.

Young South African scholars volunteer in different activities including assisting in villages, working with the disabled and the elderly, feeding the homeless, recycling, doing park and beach clean- ups and assisting in their own communities. The President’s Award is a registered non-profit organisation with public benefit organisation status and is registered with SARS. The President’s Award creates opportunities for young people to determine their future, develop character, and contribute towards building a great South Africa.

Andiswa Nkabi, a child and youth care worker supervisor for the department of education at JJ Serfontein special school has supervised the implementation of the award in Komani and surrounding villages and townships. She has also been committed to creating opportunities for young people to participate in extra-curricular classes to improve their performance academically.

Palesa Matuludi, a head of development at The President’s Award for Youth Empowerment says: “I am extremely touched by the persistent nature of this group of young people who continued to develop themselves and serve their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic. They did not let the restrictions of lockdown discourage them in completing their President’s Award.”

Two pupils were awarded gold awards – Rayno Classen from JJ Serfontein special school and Queen’s College pupil Liyema Mooi. The silver award recipients were two pupils from Maria Louw – Thandokuhle Tyampu and Makabongwe Mnyameni.

By: Zenande Mpame