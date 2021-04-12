New gear a morale boost for Breakers rugby team

The Breakers rugby team were in high spirits at the Mlungisi Stadium recently as the club welcomed new sports gear through an initiative by sports betting company Hollywoodbets, in collaboration with the SuperSport rugby show ‘Phaka’.

Former Queen’s College scholar and now Supersport commentator and rugby analyst Masomelele Jucwa said as part of the initiative and as a way of giving back to his place of birth, he chose Breakers as one of the deserving teams to receive the aid. “Each commentator from Supersport had to nominate a club of their choice to receive a donation of rugby equipment and, having spent most of my life in Komani, I decided to give back to this team. We were supposed to do this hand over some time last year but due to Covid-19 it had to be delayed and we are happy that it finally happened today.”

Hollywoodbets representative Xola Mkhatshane said the company was excited to be involved in sponsoring one of the top, long-existing teams. “We believe in ploughing back to the community because we want to see people grow and unite in sport. We donated tracksuits, T-shirts, sports bags and gym equipment,” said Mkhatshane.

With the rugby season ahead, Breakers manager Solomon Manzi said the players were ecstatic at being presented with the items, indicating that the donation was a morale boost ahead of the rugby league. “We have started preparing for the Super League under the strict conditions of Covid-19 and although things have been tough I believe after a few games the boys will be ready,” he said.