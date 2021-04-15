Action to be taken against teachers at Lufuno Mavhunga’s school after viral video, says Angie Motshekga

“Proper school protocols” will be taken against the teachers of Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo after a video of a 15-year-old bullying Lufuno Mavhunga went viral, says basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

In the video, Mavhunga, a grade 10 pupil at Mbilwi Secondary School in the Vhembe East education district, is seen being confronted by two girls.

One of them signals the other to move while she gets closer to her to slap Mavhunga countless times. The victim grabs the pupil who is assaulting her in an attempt to block the blows.

Other pupils can be heard in the background cheering the alleged perpetrator, who is also in grade 10.

After the video went viral, Mavhunga allegedly committed suicide.

Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene confirmed the incident.

According to a Jacaranda FM report, Motshekga, during her visit to the school, said she was awaiting a report into the incident from the school management and protocols such as disciplinary measures would be taken against teachers.

“We will be informed by the report and what our policy says. We can’t pre-empt what it will say and we can’t say yes if they were negligent we will fire them.

“We’ll have to follow and take them through discipline. It will depend on the basis of what the report says and take appropriate action on what the report says,” she said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the police arrested the 15-year-old from the school on Wednesday over the assault. He said the minor will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act.

Mojapelo said an inquest docket had been opened into Mavhunga’s death, and a police investigation was ongoing.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mavhunga’s older brother Dakalo said the perpetrator attacked his sister because she blocked her on WhatsApp and Facebook as she was sending insulting messages to her.

He said her death “hurt us a lot” because “she was a very peaceful person and she had love”.

“As a family all we want is for Lufuno to find justice from what she has faced, maybe after that her soul will rest in peace.”

By Unathi Nkanjeni – TimesLIVE