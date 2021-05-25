Eskom asks public to reduce electricity usage

Power utility Eskom says it might be forced to implement load-shedding at short notice due to a shortage of generation capacity and appeals to the public to reduce usage.

“A shortage of generation capacity, caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service, has resulted in supply constraints.

“While no load-shedding is anticipated at this point, Eskom could be forced to implement Stage 1 or, if necessary, Stage 2 load-shedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur. This is most likely to occur between 17:00 and 22:00 in the evening,” reads a message on its website.

“Your assistance in these difficult times has always made a difference. Eskom would like to appeal to the public to help the country get through these constraints by reducing the usage of electricity.

“The current outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve as Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return more generators to service.”

Eskom says breakdowns are currently totalling 14 857MW of capacity, while another 2 220MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

The utility will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system, the statement says.

Fear of power cuts has gripped the country with the winter season well underway.