CENTENNIAL: Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa with Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and the Church God and Saints of Christ congregational members laying the wreath at one of the gravesites where more than 200 church members died in the Bulhoek massacre on May 24, 1921 in Ntabelenga. Today the church commemorated 100 years, a significant mark since the gallant had fallen. Read full story in The Rep on Friday Video: ABONGILE SOLUNDWANA

Related