Foundation keeps pupils at school

The TL Dumezweni Foundation whose mission is to help keep future leaders at school, donated school items at Thembelihle Primary last Friday.

Through their ‘adopt a scholar’ programme one of the founding members, Ayanda Dumezweni, said 60 school pupils went home with school bags, uniforms, lunch boxes, pencil cases, water bottles and soccer balls, some of which had been sponsored by Star Bakeries. He said since the foundation’s inception in 2018, last week’s event was their biggest yet.

“We used to have small projects like giving out tracksuits and school uniforms to one or two children. We would sponsor trophies for school choir competitions, small things like that, but this is our first big event. The adopt a scholar project has been ongoing since 2017 and we have reached areas as far as Johannesburg where we assisted at schools for children with disabilities.”

He said the foundation was named after his late mother who was a former pupil at Thembelihle. “We chose the school because my mother and most of our family members used to study at the same institution. My brother Andile and I also went to the school and our children were part of it as well. We have a long history with the school, hence we had to make the special visit.”

Dumezweni said they formed the foundation to remember their mother and to continue her philanthropic work for the community. “She always went out of her way to help a child, especially assisting with any school needs. We plan to make this an annual event and identify other schools around Komani that will benefit from the programme.”

Acting principal Khayalethu Norman, who expressed his gratitude, said they were overwhelmed by what the foundation had done. “We have children from poor backgrounds. Others did not even have the items that were given to them. We are excited about what the foundation has done. Members of the school governing body, staff and parents said if this kind of project was ongoing, they would boost pupils’ morale. This is an old school and many renovations are needed so we need assistance. We are grateful t the foundation and pray they move forward,” he said.