An improvement of the province’s water levels

Scattered rainfalls and snow that fell in Eastern Cape Province in the previous weeks have made a positive impact on the improvement of the province’s water levels this week at an average of 52.9% compared to 52.7% last week.

However, this improvement does not benefit dams at Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan, as they remain low week on week. To highlight few dams, Kouga Dam is sitting at 4.2%, Loerie Dam has increased from 37.2% last week to 38.6% this week and Impofu Dam remains at a critical low level of 15.1%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) through its Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG) and Water Service Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) has implemented a number of short and long term intervention programmes to meet the water demand around the province. Some of these projects have been completed and others are in different phases of construction and are expected to be complete in the next coming years.

A project of King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality Presidential Intervention (KSD PI) has been completed and it is expected to benefit one million people in the province. Ndlambe Regional Bulk Water Supply will also benefit various communities including Port Alfred but it is expected to be completed in the next coming years.

The augmentation scheme for the bulk water supply system of NMBM to increase present water supply from the Orange River System from 70 Mℓ/d to 160 Mℓ/d is in progress.

Water storage capacity in Chris Hani District Municipality is in a better position this winter season and will continue to serve communities with water until the next rain season.

The Department of Water and Sanitation appeals to water users in the province to use water with care so as to sustain available water in the province’s reservoirs. Residents are encouraged to use grey water for irrigation and flushing of the toilets.

Issued by the Department of Water & Sanitation