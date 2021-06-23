Eastern Cape rural schools still without internet access

More than halfway through the academic year, the Eastern Cape education department is yet to provide internet to pupils at 1,000 rural schools in the province.

In April, education MEC Fundile Gade said the schools would have broadband internet connectivity by June.

But not a single one of the 1,000 schools has been connected.

This comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has highlighted the digital divide among pupils in the province.

In response to a parliamentary question during a recent sitting of the Eastern Cape legislature, Gade said the department was still engaged in the procurement process.