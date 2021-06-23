Level 5 lockdown on the cards for Gauteng? Malema claims that is Ramaphosa’s plan

EFF leader Julius Malema has claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering imposing a hard lockdown in Gauteng to deal with the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday, Malema said: “The man is looking at taking us back to level 5 for 21 days. That is what he is considering. [David] Makhura has no power to take the province anywhere in terms of regulations. It is the president himself.

“He wants to lock us up again for 21 days in level 5. We’re not going back there,” said Malema.

The firebrand leader claimed he had it on good authority that the government will impose a stricter lockdown in the province which is now the epicentre of Covid-19 infections.

Malema has on several occasions correctly “predicted” the government’s tightened measures in its response to Covid-19. Last week he tweeted ahead of Ramaphosa’s address that SA would move to level 3.