SA Revenue Service to close branches to public as Covid-19 infections soar

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) will close all its tax branches temporarily for physical visits from next week due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

“With the rising case numbers and the onset of the third wave peak of the pandemic, we have decided to close our tax branches temporarily for physical visits as from Thursday, July 1. We are able to do so because the Sars digital platforms, as demonstrated during the peak of the second wave, allow taxpayers to continue to fulfil their obligations online,” the revenue service said in a statement.

“We plan to commence physical branch visits on August 16, 2021, but will review this continuously. Taxpayers are advised not to come to a Sars branch. The branches will be closed until an announcement is made confirming the reopening date.”

The revenue service said its agents would still be available telephonically to aid taxpayers with filing their returns online.

Meanwhile, all customs ports of entry would be open for front-line customs operations, but not for face-to-face client engagement other than for clearance and inspection purposes.

Sars said the public may still book virtual appointments online or by sending an SMS to 47277 with the word “Booking”, accompanied by a passport, ID or asylum number.

The Sars contact centre on 0800 00 7277 will also still be operational.

TimesLIVE

By Naledi Shange