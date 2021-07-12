Help Jose Bosch raise funds for dialysis

The family of 32-year-old Jose Bosch who is kept alive by weekly dialysis sessions after being diagnosed with end stage kidney failure has appealed to the public to assist in raising funds for his medical procedures.

Aunt Sandra Botha said Bosch had to undergo dialysis three times a week with each session costing around R1 736. The family had, in the past, managed to raise funds but sadly those funds have now run dry. The family wholehearted thanked everyone who had made a contributions.

“He was diagnosed in January this year. He never had symptoms before. He just felt sick in December and he thought he had a stomach bug or he just needed to clean his stomach because he was always nauseas. This only started in December last year a month before he was diagnosed. Before then he was a soccer player. He used to play for the popular team Seven Stars. He went to the gym on a regular. All of this came as a shock to us. His father was also a kidney failure patient and died after battling for six years on dialysis.”



Botha said life had not been easy for Bosch and the situation had put a strain on the family as well. “We have been struggling financially to take Jose for sessions for the past weeks. This is taking a financial and emotional toll on the family, and it is seriously affecting Jose’s health even more.”

She said the family started raising funds by selling curry vetkoek and there was also a scheduled gala dinner that the family was forced to put on hold. “Due to the latest Covid-19 developments, it has been postponed. We are begging and pleading for donations in any amount. No matter how small, it will make a difference. We do not have a cent we do not know where his next session will come from,” she said.

Nicole Botha who shares a 10 year old daughter with Bosch said the family was struggling and hoped sponsors would assist even if it meant getting him free sessions at any available medical centre.

For further details contact 0738621591 or 0737532750.