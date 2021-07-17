No need to be unfit during lockdown

The country has been hit by yet another wave of Covid-19 infections and amateur sport has had to take a back seat because of the increased alert level lockdown.

While mass gatherings and sporting activities are banned, people can still exercise to both keep fit and battle malaise through activities like jogging, going to fitness centres or joining workout groups.

Aerobics instructor and personal trainer, Abongile Ndabambi, said there are many benefits to keeping fit. “By exercising a person reduces their risk of heart disease. It strengthens your heart and improves your circulation. Increased blood flow raises the oxygen levels in your body. This helps lower your risk of heart diseases such as high cholesterol, coronary artery disease, and heart attack. Regular exercise can also lower your blood pressure and triglyceride levels

“Along with diet, exercise plays an important role in controlling your weight and preventing obesity. To maintain your weight, the calories you eat and drink must equal the energy you burn. To lose weight, you must use more calories than you eat and drink,” said Ndabambi.

While many people may eschew the idea of exercise because they might not be able to afford a gym membership, Ndabambi said there were alternatives to keep one from slouching on the couch.

“Overall, I have found that you really do not need to have an expensive gym membership to stay fit. There are plenty of options and ways to easily work out at home. You just have to find out what works for you. You can google routines that do not need equipment and consider your own body weight.

“The awesome thing is that when you are fit, happily exercising and happy with your body, you feel better overall. So stay home and start exercising. You can stay fit when you can’t afford the gym.”