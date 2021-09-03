End of alert level 3 restrictions in sight as third wave declines, says Phaahla

“We are hoping that KwaZulu-Natal will start to decline and Eastern Cape will stabilise,” he said.

“We will give a report to the president in the next week and if it becomes clear that there is stability we will give the necessary advice.”

Phaahla said the government was not oblivious to the pressure for eased restrictions. “The government is very sensitive to this matter, but at the same time we are about saving lives and saving livelihoods,” he said.

The number of active Covid-19 infections nationwide was 145,026 at close of business on Thursday, 13.4% lower than a week earlier. Active infections have declined by 1,227 a day over the last two weeks.

