Health sub-district on vaccination drive in Enoch Mgijima

The Enoch Mgijima health sub-district this week set in motion a Covid-19 vaccination roll-out plan including pop-up sites at shopping centres and visits to schools.

According to a memo sent out by acting sub-district manager, Nonqaba Shibani, the plan will help speed up the vaccination process and benefit residents.

Shibani stated that the sub-district served a population of 274 062 and comprised 34 wards, 46 clinics, three health centres, Queenstown Private and Frontier Hospital which admit patients residing within the local service area and from the entire region.

Vaccines would be given to people aged 18 years and above as per the nationwide vaccination drive that started on August 20.

The memo said all eligible pupils would be registered and vaccinated in schools. “In ensuring access for all residents to vaccination, the sub-district secured space for pop-up sites at Boxer Complex, Lukhanji Mall, Shell Ultra City, The Mall and the Hewu taxi rank.

See schedule below:

Pop-up station, venue, frequency and time

The Mall – opposite Crazy Store: every Monday 8.30am-4.30pm

Boxer complex entrance: Monday – Saturday 8am-4.30pm

Hewu taxi rank office/hall: Monday – Saturday 8am-4.30pm

Shell Garage/Ultra City – next to the fountain: every Wednesday 8.30am-4.30pm

Nonesi Mall parking area – next to Cash Crusaders: every Thursday 8.30am-4.30pm

Lukhanji Mall – next to video shop: Friday and Saturday 8am-4.30pm

Gardens Clinic park: Monday – Friday 8am-4.30pm